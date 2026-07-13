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2H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman's 141-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at John Deere

Jacob Bridgeman's 141-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at John Deere

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Jacob Bridgeman has not competed in The Open Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with an opportunity to make his mark at this major championship.

Latest odds for Bridgeman at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • This is Bridgeman's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Bridgeman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2667-70-68-67-1229.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4770-70-66-66-813.938
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3973-71-74-69+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1170-67-64-68-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3476-69-77-69+325.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5269-70-68-78+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6579-71-68-72+26.375
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3375-65-66-71-723.250
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4171-74-69-76+219.500

Bridgeman's recent performances

  • Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
  • Bridgeman has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bridgeman has averaged 0.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1060.198
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3200.406
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.166-0.225
Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.6750.320
Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9360.698

Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.320 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 67.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
  • Bridgeman has accumulated 1,665 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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