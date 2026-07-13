Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The Open Championship
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Jacob Bridgeman's 141-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at John Deere
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Jacob Bridgeman has not competed in The Open Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with an opportunity to make his mark at this major championship.
At The Open Championship
- This is Bridgeman's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|29.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|13.938
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|73-71-74-69
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|70-67-64-68
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T34
|76-69-77-69
|+3
|25.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|69-70-68-78
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|79-71-68-72
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|75-65-66-71
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|71-74-69-76
|+2
|19.500
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.106
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.320
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.166
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.675
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.936
|0.698
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.320 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 67.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 1,665 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.