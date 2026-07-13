Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The Open Championship

Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.320 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 67.14% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.