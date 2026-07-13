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1H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama's drive to 17 feet sets up birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

Hideki Matsuyama's drive to 17 feet sets up birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

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Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for 16th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Matsuyama at The Open Championship.

Matsuyama's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1674-69-68-66-7
2024T6675-72-75-74+12
2023T1370-72-69-70-3
2022T6871-72-76-67-2

At The Open Championship

  • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of seven-under.
  • Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at three-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Matsuyama's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-67-66-66-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6571-73-77-73+146.875
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4372-73-78-72+717.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1366-65-70-71-857.333
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2670-67-71-72E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship7172-75-72-76+115.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5370-71-74-71-211.250
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-70-72-69-5101.667
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2170-69-70-70-937.429
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2770-72-76-67-339.000

Matsuyama's recent performances

  • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of five-under.
  • Matsuyama has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Matsuyama has averaged 0.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.217-0.085
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3700.174
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.3320.345
Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0330.044
Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5180.478

Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

  • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.217 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.370 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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