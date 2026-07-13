Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Open Championship
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Hideki Matsuyama's drive to 17 feet sets up birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
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Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for 16th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Open Championship.
Matsuyama's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|74-69-68-66
|-7
|2024
|T66
|75-72-75-74
|+12
|2023
|T13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|2022
|T68
|71-72-76-67
|-2
At The Open Championship
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at three-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-67-66-66
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|71-73-77-73
|+14
|6.875
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|72-73-78-72
|+7
|17.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|66-65-70-71
|-8
|57.333
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|70-67-71-72
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|71
|72-75-72-76
|+11
|5.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T53
|70-71-74-71
|-2
|11.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|101.667
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|70-69-70-70
|-9
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|70-72-76-67
|-3
|39.000
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of five-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.217
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.370
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.332
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.033
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.518
|0.478
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.217 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.370 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.