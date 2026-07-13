Henrik Stenson betting profile: The Open Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Henrik Stenson finished tied for 45th at one-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Open Championship.
Stenson's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|75-68-69-71
|-1
|2024
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|2023
|T13
|73-68-71-69
|-3
|2022
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|2021
|MC
|71-71
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Stenson's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of one-under.
- Stenson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at three-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Stenson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|U.S. Senior Open Championship
|T11
|71-67-72-68
|-2
|--
|April 19, 2026
|Senior PGA Championship
|T47
|72-70-72-75
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|75-68-69-71
|-1
|--
Stenson's recent performances
- Stenson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Senior Open Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of two-under.
Stenson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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All stats in this article are accurate for Stenson as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.