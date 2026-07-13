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1H AGO

Henrik Stenson betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Henrik Stenson finished tied for 45th at one-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Stenson at The Open Championship.

Stenson's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4575-68-69-71-1
2024MC77-73+8
2023T1373-68-71-69-3
2022MC75-70+1
2021MC71-71+2

At The Open Championship

  • In Stenson's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of one-under.
  • Stenson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at three-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Stenson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026U.S. Senior Open ChampionshipT1171-67-72-68-2--
April 19, 2026Senior PGA ChampionshipT4772-70-72-75+1--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4575-68-69-71-1--

Stenson's recent performances

  • Stenson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Senior Open Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of two-under.

Stenson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
Average Strokes Gained: Total---

All stats in this article are accurate for Stenson as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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