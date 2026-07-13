Hennie Du Plessis betting profile: The Open Championship
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Hennie Du Plessis hits tee shot to 1 foot on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Hennie Du Plessis has not competed in The Open Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Open Championship.
At The Open Championship
- This is Du Plessis' first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Du Plessis' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|70-66-75-70
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
Du Plessis' recent performances
- Du Plessis had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 61st with a score of 1-over.
- He has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -2.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Du Plessis has averaged -1.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Du Plessis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.101
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.069
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.615
|0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-2.079
|-2.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.432
|-1.432
Du Plessis' advanced stats and rankings
- Du Plessis has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.101 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Du Plessis sports a -0.069 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Du Plessis has delivered a -2.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. He averages 31.17 Putts Per Round and has a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate while breaking par 12.04% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Du Plessis as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.