Harris English betting profile: The Open Championship

English has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.

English has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.