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2H AGO

Harris English betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Harris English sinks 16-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Travelers

Harris English sinks 16-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Travelers

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Harris English finished second at 13-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set on claiming his first major championship in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for English at The Open Championship.

English's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025267-70-68-66-13
2024T5076-71-72-74+9
2023MC75-72+5
2022MC76-74+6
2021T4675-65-72-68E

At The Open Championship

  • In English's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

English's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3866-66-70-68-1019.917
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1771-76-69-69-367.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1871-67-71-70-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2468-69-73-70-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5574-72-72-69-19.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT464-68-70-69-13300.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3073-71-71-72-135.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2171-66-68-67-837.429

English's recent performances

  • English has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • English has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • English has averaged 0.820 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

English's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2780.054
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.1810.022
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.0700.141
Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5070.604
Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6740.820

English's advanced stats and rankings

  • English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.278 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.181 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 67.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, English delivered a 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.57% of the time.
  • English has earned 776 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th.

All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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