Harris English betting profile: The Open Championship
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Harris English sinks 16-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Travelers
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Harris English finished second at 13-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set on claiming his first major championship in the 2026 Open Championship.
English's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|2024
|T50
|76-71-72-74
|+9
|2023
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|2022
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|2021
|T46
|75-65-72-68
|E
At The Open Championship
- In English's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|66-66-70-68
|-10
|19.917
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T17
|71-76-69-69
|-3
|67.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-72-69
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|64-68-70-69
|-13
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|73-71-71-72
|-1
|35.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|37.429
English's recent performances
- English has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.820 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.278
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.181
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.070
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.507
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.674
|0.820
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.278 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.181 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 67.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.57% of the time.
- English has earned 776 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.