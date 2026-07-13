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3H AGO

Fifa Laopakdee betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Amateur Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Amateur Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

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Fifa Laopakdee will tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 in The Open Championship. The tournament will be held in Southport, England, with Scottie Scheffler defending his title after winning at 17-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Laopakdee at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • This is Laopakdee's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Laopakdee's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC80-75+11--

Laopakdee's recent performances

  • Laopakdee has only one recorded finish in his recent tournament history - a missed cut at the Masters Tournament where he shot 11-over.

Laopakdee's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
Average Strokes Gained: Total---

Laopakdee's advanced stats and rankings

  • Laopakdee has hit 47.22% of Greens in Regulation this season.
  • His driving distance averages 317.3 yards this season.
  • Laopakdee averages 30.00 Putts Per Round and has a 47.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.
  • He breaks par 16.67% of the time this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Laopakdee as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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