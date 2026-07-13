Fifa Laopakdee betting profile: The Open Championship
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Amateur Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
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Fifa Laopakdee will tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 in The Open Championship. The tournament will be held in Southport, England, with Scottie Scheffler defending his title after winning at 17-under in 2025.
At The Open Championship
- This is Laopakdee's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Laopakdee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-75
|+11
|--
Laopakdee's recent performances
- Laopakdee has only one recorded finish in his recent tournament history - a missed cut at the Masters Tournament where he shot 11-over.
Laopakdee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Laopakdee's advanced stats and rankings
- Laopakdee has hit 47.22% of Greens in Regulation this season.
- His driving distance averages 317.3 yards this season.
- Laopakdee averages 30.00 Putts Per Round and has a 47.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- He breaks par 16.67% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Laopakdee as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.