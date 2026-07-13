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2H AGO

David Puig betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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David Puig returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Puig looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Puig at The Open Championship.

Puig's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC80-75+13

At The Open Championship

  • In Puig's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Puig's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-64-1--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1871-67-71-70-1--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6071-72-68-79+6--

Puig's recent performances

  • Puig has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 1-under.
  • Puig has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.854 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Puig has averaged 0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Puig's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2840.047
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.642-0.906
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2120.008
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5960.854
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4490.003

Puig's advanced stats and rankings

  • Puig posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.284 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 331.6 yards shows strong length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Puig sported a -0.642 mark. He has a 59.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Puig delivered a 0.596 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he breaks par 15.97% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Puig as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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