David Puig betting profile: The Open Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
David Puig returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Puig looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he missed the cut.
Puig's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|80-75
|+13
At The Open Championship
- In Puig's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Puig's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|71-72-68-79
|+6
|--
Puig's recent performances
- Puig has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 1-under.
- Puig has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.854 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Puig has averaged 0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Puig's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.284
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.642
|-0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.212
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.596
|0.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.449
|0.003
Puig's advanced stats and rankings
- Puig posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.284 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 331.6 yards shows strong length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Puig sported a -0.642 mark. He has a 59.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Puig delivered a 0.596 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he breaks par 15.97% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Puig as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.