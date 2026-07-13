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2H AGO

Dan Bradbury betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Dan Bradbury of England plays a shot on day three of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 27, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Dan Bradbury of England plays a shot on day three of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 27, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Dan Bradbury returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Bradbury looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Bradbury at The Open Championship.

Bradbury's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC83-77+18
2023MC76-73+7

At The Open Championship

  • In Bradbury's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 18-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Bradbury's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC-1,-5----
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--

Bradbury's recent performances

  • Bradbury's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship.
  • He has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.806 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bradbury has averaged -1.298 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bradbury's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.722-0.316
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.733-0.003
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.783-0.174
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.502-0.806
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.292-1.298

Bradbury's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bradbury posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.722 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradbury sported a 0.733 mark. He maintained a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bradbury delivered a -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 30.56% of the time with a 25.00% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bradbury as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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