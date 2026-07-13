Dan Bradbury betting profile: The Open Championship
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Dan Bradbury of England plays a shot on day three of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 27, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Dan Bradbury returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Bradbury looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Bradbury's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|83-77
|+18
|2023
|MC
|76-73
|+7
At The Open Championship
- In Bradbury's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 18-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Bradbury's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|-1,-5
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
Bradbury's recent performances
- Bradbury's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship.
- He has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.806 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradbury has averaged -1.298 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradbury's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.722
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.733
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.783
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.502
|-0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.292
|-1.298
Bradbury's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradbury posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.722 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradbury sported a 0.733 mark. He maintained a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradbury delivered a -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 30.56% of the time with a 25.00% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradbury as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.