Bud Cauley betting profile: The Open Championship

Cauley has finished in the top five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Cauley has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.