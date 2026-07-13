Bud Cauley betting profile: The Open Championship
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Bud Cauley hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Travelers
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Bud Cauley returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Cauley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Cauley's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-75
|+5
At The Open Championship
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|64-66-70-66
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T56
|72-72-72-74
|+10
|10.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|69-63-66-65
|-17
|500.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|73-74-71-69
|-1
|44.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-72-67-72
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|72-72-65-73
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|69-71-77-67
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-69-65-70
|-12
|225.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|69-66-72-72
|-9
|37.429
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 0.703 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.095
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.312
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.270
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.357
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.321
|0.703
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a 0.312 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley has delivered a -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 19.90% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.