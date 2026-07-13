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2H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Bud Cauley hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Travelers

Bud Cauley hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Travelers

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Bud Cauley returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Cauley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Cauley at The Open Championship.

Cauley's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-75+5

At The Open Championship

  • In Cauley's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Cauley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-76+9--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1464-66-70-66-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5672-72-72-74+1010.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open169-63-66-65-17500.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2273-74-71-69-144.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-72-67-72E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3772-72-65-73-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3869-71-77-67-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage768-69-65-70-12225.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2169-66-72-72-937.429

Cauley's recent performances

  • Cauley has finished in the top five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
  • Cauley has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cauley has averaged 0.703 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.0950.308
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3120.249
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.2700.431
Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.357-0.286
Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3210.703

Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a 0.312 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cauley has delivered a -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 19.90% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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