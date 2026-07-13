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2H AGO

Bernd Wiesberger betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Bernd Wiesberger drains 19-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Genesis Scottish Open

Bernd Wiesberger drains 19-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Bernd Wiesberger returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Wiesberger looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance in 2022 where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Wiesberger at The Open Championship.

Wiesberger's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC72-76+4
2021T5971-70-70-71+2

At The Open Championship

  • In Wiesberger's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Wiesberger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC65-78+3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+8--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC-4-+4----
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-70+3--

Wiesberger's recent performances

  • His best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship.
  • Wiesberger has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.741 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wiesberger has averaged -1.311 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wiesberger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.462-0.428
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.932-0.505
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4960.362
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.738-0.741
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.636-1.311

Wiesberger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wiesberger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.462 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards reflects his performance off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wiesberger has a -0.932 mark. He has a 54.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Wiesberger has delivered a -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he has broken par 18.06% of the time with a 29.17% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wiesberger as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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