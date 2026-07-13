Bernd Wiesberger betting profile: The Open Championship
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Bernd Wiesberger drains 19-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Bernd Wiesberger returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Wiesberger looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance in 2022 where he missed the cut.
Wiesberger's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|2021
|T59
|71-70-70-71
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Wiesberger's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Wiesberger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-78
|+3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|-4-+4
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
Wiesberger's recent performances
- His best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship.
- Wiesberger has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.741 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wiesberger has averaged -1.311 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wiesberger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.462
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.932
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.496
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.738
|-0.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.636
|-1.311
Wiesberger's advanced stats and rankings
- Wiesberger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.462 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards reflects his performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wiesberger has a -0.932 mark. He has a 54.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wiesberger has delivered a -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he has broken par 18.06% of the time with a 29.17% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wiesberger as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.