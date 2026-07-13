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3H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Ben Griffin sinks 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at John Deere

Ben Griffin sinks 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at John Deere

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Ben Griffin returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Griffin at The Open Championship.

Griffin's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-70+2
2024MC79-74+11
2023MC75-71+4

At The Open Championship

  • In Griffin's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Griffin has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Griffin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2169-65-70-67-1339.100
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1064-66-67-67-16140.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1772-70-72-69+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT368-68-68-65-11145.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1471-70-67-70-290.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6369-73-75-70+37.375
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship370-70-68-68-12350.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1065-69-61-67-2642.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3369-67-72-69-723.250

Griffin's recent performances

  • Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
  • Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
  • Griffin has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Griffin has averaged 1.485 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.0460.104
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.1380.454
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.4580.552
Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4320.375
Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7051.485

Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.046 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.138 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Griffin excelled around the green this season with a 0.458 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked fifth on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
  • Griffin has accumulated 1,097 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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