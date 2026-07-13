Ben Griffin betting profile: The Open Championship

Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.

Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.

Griffin has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.