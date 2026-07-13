Ben Griffin betting profile: The Open Championship
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Ben Griffin sinks 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at John Deere
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Ben Griffin returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Griffin's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|2024
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|2023
|MC
|75-71
|+4
At The Open Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Griffin has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|69-65-70-67
|-13
|39.100
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T10
|64-66-67-67
|-16
|140.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|72-70-72-69
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|145.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|71-70-67-70
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T63
|69-73-75-70
|+3
|7.375
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|3
|70-70-68-68
|-12
|350.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|65-69-61-67
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|69-67-72-69
|-7
|23.250
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.485 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.046
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.138
|0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.458
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.432
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.705
|1.485
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.046 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.138 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Griffin excelled around the green this season with a 0.458 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked fifth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 1,097 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.