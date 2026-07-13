Andy Sullivan betting profile: The Open Championship

Sullivan has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.

Sullivan has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.