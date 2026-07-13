Andy Sullivan betting profile: The Open Championship
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Andy Sullivan of England tees off on the eighth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Andy Sullivan finished tied for 26th at The Open Championship in 2021, posting a score of 3-under. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 as he looks to improve upon his previous showing at golf's oldest major championship.
Sullivan's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T26
|67-67-71-72
|-3
At The Open Championship
- In Sullivan's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Sullivan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|68-68-69-70
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|68-66-70-70
|-6
|--
Sullivan's recent performances
- Sullivan has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Sullivan has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sullivan has averaged 1.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sullivan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.144
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.864
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.165
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.180
|0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.625
|1.081
Sullivan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sullivan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sullivan posted a -0.864 mark. He maintained a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sullivan delivered a 1.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 14.81% of the time with a 13.89% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sullivan as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.