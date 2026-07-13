Alistair Docherty betting profile: The Open Championship

Docherty has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.

Docherty has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.