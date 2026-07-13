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2H AGO

Alistair Docherty betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Alistair Docherty makes birdie on No. 14 at Club Car Championship

Alistair Docherty makes birdie on No. 14 at Club Car Championship

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Alistair Docherty will tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 for The Open Championship. Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion after winning the tournament last year at 17-under.

Latest odds for Docherty at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • This is Docherty's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Docherty's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Memorial Health Championship presented by LRST4067-69-65-68-1514.000
June 7, 2026BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXT1766-71-68-72-643.056
May 31, 2026UNC Health ChampionshipMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026Visit Knoxville OpenT5670-66-69-69-105.700
May 17, 2026Colonial Life Charity ClassicT1668-68-73-62-947.000
April 5, 2026LECOM Suncoast ClassicT1966-70-64-69-1541.071
March 29, 2026Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic ClubT1069-70-67-71-1165.400
March 8, 2026Astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankT1871-66-69-69-942.063
March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro163-66-64-65-22500.000
Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardMC72-69-1--

Docherty's recent performances

  • Docherty has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
  • Docherty has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Docherty has averaged -1.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Docherty's advanced stats and rankings

  • Over his past five tournaments, Docherty posted a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five starts, Docherty recorded a -0.375 mark.
  • Around the greens, Docherty delivered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark over his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Docherty as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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