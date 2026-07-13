Alistair Docherty betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Alistair Docherty makes birdie on No. 14 at Club Car Championship
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Alistair Docherty will tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 for The Open Championship. Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion after winning the tournament last year at 17-under.
At The Open Championship
- This is Docherty's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Docherty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T40
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|14.000
|June 7, 2026
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|T17
|66-71-68-72
|-6
|43.056
|May 31, 2026
|UNC Health Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|Visit Knoxville Open
|T56
|70-66-69-69
|-10
|5.700
|May 17, 2026
|Colonial Life Charity Classic
|T16
|68-68-73-62
|-9
|47.000
|April 5, 2026
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|T19
|66-70-64-69
|-15
|41.071
|March 29, 2026
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|T10
|69-70-67-71
|-11
|65.400
|March 8, 2026
|Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|T18
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|42.063
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|1
|63-66-64-65
|-22
|500.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
Docherty's recent performances
- Docherty has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Docherty has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Docherty has averaged -1.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Docherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Over his past five tournaments, Docherty posted a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five starts, Docherty recorded a -0.375 mark.
- Around the greens, Docherty delivered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Docherty as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.