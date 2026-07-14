Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: The Open Championship
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Aldrich Potgieter drains 56-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at John Deere
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Aldrich Potgieter has missed the cut in his two previous appearances at The Open Championship, including a +5 total in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19, 2026, looking to make his first weekend at the tournament.
Potgieter's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|2022
|MC
|74-76
|+6
At The Open Championship
- In Potgieter's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|66-67-70-65
|-12
|80.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|67-70-73-71
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|74-73-69-68
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|69-71-72-68
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|67-67-67-75
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|84-75
|+15
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged 0.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.593
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.146
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.324
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.135
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|-0.012
|0.481
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter leads the TOUR in Driving Distance this season with an average of 329.4 yards and ranks eighth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.593 mark.
- His approach game has struggled this season, posting a -0.146 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Potgieter ranks 34th by breaking par 22.90% of the time this season, but he has struggled with consistency, ranking 149th in Bogey Avoidance at 19.05%.
- He currently sits 60th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 582 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.