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Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter drains 56-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at John Deere

Aldrich Potgieter drains 56-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at John Deere

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Aldrich Potgieter has missed the cut in his two previous appearances at The Open Championship, including a +5 total in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19, 2026, looking to make his first weekend at the tournament.

Latest odds for Potgieter at The Open Championship.

Potgieter's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC77-70+5
2022MC74-76+6

At The Open Championship

  • In Potgieter's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Potgieter's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT866-67-70-65-1280.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3567-70-73-71+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4874-73-69-68E13.313
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1469-71-72-68-885.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2567-67-67-75-835.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC84-75+15--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2169-66-70-67-837.429
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--

Potgieter's recent performances

  • Potgieter has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Potgieter has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Potgieter has averaged 0.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.5930.524
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.146-0.100
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.324-0.141
Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.1350.197
Average Strokes Gained: Total92-0.0120.481

Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

  • Potgieter leads the TOUR in Driving Distance this season with an average of 329.4 yards and ranks eighth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.593 mark.
  • His approach game has struggled this season, posting a -0.146 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Potgieter ranks 34th by breaking par 22.90% of the time this season, but he has struggled with consistency, ranking 149th in Bogey Avoidance at 19.05%.
  • He currently sits 60th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 582 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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