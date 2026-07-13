Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Open Championship

Bhatia has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 18-under.

Bhatia has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.