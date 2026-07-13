Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Akshay Bhatia sinks 13-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Travelers
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 30th at The Open Championship in 2025 and missed the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Open Championship.
Bhatia's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|2024
|MC
|76-73
|+7
At The Open Championship
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Bhatia's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 30th at 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T5
|66-62-67-67
|-18
|287.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|70-70-73-70
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|67-65-71-73
|-4
|28.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|68-70-74-70
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-72-67-73
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|73-63-69-70
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|71-71-70-70
|-6
|80.556
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 18-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.855 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.175
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.317
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.255
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.681
|0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.079
|0.855
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.681 average, complemented by his fifth-ranked 28.00 Putts Per Round average.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.255 ranks 28th on TOUR, while he ranks eighth by breaking par 24.75% of the time.
- Bhatia's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.317 ranks 44th on TOUR, though his 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate places him 101st.
- Off the tee, Bhatia ranks 116th with a -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average and his 302.2-yard Driving Distance ranks 108th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.