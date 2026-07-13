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2H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia sinks 13-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Travelers

Akshay Bhatia sinks 13-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Travelers

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Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 30th at The Open Championship in 2025 and missed the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Bhatia at The Open Championship.

Bhatia's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3073-68-70-69-4
2024MC76-73+7

At The Open Championship

  • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Bhatia's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 30th at 4-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Bhatia's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT566-62-67-67-18287.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1770-70-73-70+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-80+9--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2867-65-71-73-428.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-70-74-70-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-72-67-73-640.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1673-63-69-70-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC73-77+6--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-71-70-70-680.556

Bhatia's recent performances

  • Bhatia has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 18-under.
  • Bhatia has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bhatia has averaged 0.855 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.175-0.048
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3170.094
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2550.176
Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.6810.634
Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0790.855

Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bhatia ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.681 average, complemented by his fifth-ranked 28.00 Putts Per Round average.
  • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.255 ranks 28th on TOUR, while he ranks eighth by breaking par 24.75% of the time.
  • Bhatia's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.317 ranks 44th on TOUR, though his 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate places him 101st.
  • Off the tee, Bhatia ranks 116th with a -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average and his 302.2-yard Driving Distance ranks 108th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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