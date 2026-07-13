Aaron Rai betting profile: The Open Championship
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Aaron Rai gets up-and-down from 171 yards for birdie on No. 4 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Aaron Rai finished tied for 34th at three-under at The Open Championship last year. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Open Championship.
Rai's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|2024
|T75
|73-74-75-77
|+15
|2022
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|2021
|T19
|70-69-68-69
|-4
At The Open Championship
- In Rai's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of three-under.
- Rai's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 19th at four-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|74-67-72-69
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|55.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|1
|70-69-67-65
|-9
|750.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|5
|65-67-66-71
|-15
|65.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|48
|71-74-78-70
|+5
|15.750
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has two top-five finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of nine-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 0.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.175
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.427
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.141
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.098
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.646
|0.764
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.175 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sports a 0.427 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai has delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.