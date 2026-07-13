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2H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Aaron Rai gets up-and-down from 171 yards for birdie on No. 4 at Genesis Scottish Open

Aaron Rai gets up-and-down from 171 yards for birdie on No. 4 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Aaron Rai finished tied for 34th at three-under at The Open Championship last year. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Rai at The Open Championship.

Rai's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3469-72-71-69-3
2024T7573-74-75-77+15
2022MC75-72+3
2021T1970-69-68-69-4

At The Open Championship

  • In Rai's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of three-under.
  • Rai's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 19th at four-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Rai's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3065-68-67-69-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1174-67-72-69+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1973-70-73-70-255.000
May 17, 2026PGA Championship170-69-67-65-9750.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic565-67-66-71-1565.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2462-70-64-70-229.250
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4871-74-78-70+515.750
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC68-77+3--

Rai's recent performances

  • Rai has two top-five finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of nine-under.
  • Rai has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rai has averaged 0.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.1750.394
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4270.412
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1410.308
Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.098-0.351
Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6460.764

Rai's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.175 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sports a 0.427 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rai has delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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