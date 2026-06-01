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4H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele reacts to an approach shot on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele reacts to an approach shot on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7, 2026. Schauffele looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished T25.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Schauffele's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2573-69-74-76+4
    2024T868-73-71-75-1
    2023T2477-66-72-74+1
    2022T1870-73-73-70-2
    2021T1168-70-74-72-4

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished T25 after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished T8 at 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT768-73-66-69-4225.000
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6069-73-72-72+28.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-68-68-69-10105.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT970-72-70-68-8187.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT468-72-71-65-8115.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship369-65-74-69-11350.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2468-71-73-74-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT768-65-70-69-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1969-65-69-70-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4171-70-73-65-512.214

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged 0.917 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5120.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4020.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.072-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3800.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.2220.917

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.512 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.8 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.402 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 68.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
    • Schauffele has earned 1,267 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 12th. He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.96%, which ranks 11th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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