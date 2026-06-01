Xander Schauffele betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Xander Schauffele reacts to an approach shot on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7, 2026. Schauffele looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished T25.
Schauffele's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|73-69-74-76
|+4
|2024
|T8
|68-73-71-75
|-1
|2023
|T24
|77-66-72-74
|+1
|2022
|T18
|70-73-73-70
|-2
|2021
|T11
|68-70-74-72
|-4
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished T25 after posting a score of 4-over.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished T8 at 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T7
|68-73-66-69
|-4
|225.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|69-73-72-72
|+2
|8.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|70-72-70-68
|-8
|187.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|69-65-74-69
|-11
|350.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-71-73-74
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-65-70-69
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|69-65-69-70
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|71-70-73-65
|-5
|12.214
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 0.917 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.512
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.402
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.072
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.380
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.222
|0.917
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.512 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.8 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.402 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 68.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
- Schauffele has earned 1,267 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 12th. He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.96%, which ranks 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.