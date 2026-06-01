Xander Schauffele betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Schauffele has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.

Schauffele has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.