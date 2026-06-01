Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Matsuyama looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 38th.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|38
|74-75-74-71
|+6
|2024
|T8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|2023
|T16
|72-65-75-76
|E
|2022
|DQ
|-
|2021
|T62
|73-68-79-76
|+8
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished 38th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|66-65-70-71
|-8
|57.333
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|70-67-71-72
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|71
|72-75-72-76
|+11
|5.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T53
|70-71-74-71
|-2
|11.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|101.667
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|70-69-70-70
|-9
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|70-72-76-67
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|69-72-69-68
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-67-67-69
|-18
|147.500
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 18-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.449 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged -0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.256
|-0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.542
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.322
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.126
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.734
|-0.131
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.256 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sports a 0.542 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 22.97% of the time.
- Matsuyama currently ranks 27th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 900 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.