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5H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Matsuyama looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 38th.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20253874-75-74-71+6
    2024T873-70-74-70-1
    2023T1672-65-75-76E
    2022DQ-
    2021T6273-68-79-76+8

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished 38th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1366-65-70-71-857.333
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2670-67-71-72E37.000
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship7172-75-72-76+115.500
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5370-71-74-71-211.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-70-72-69-5101.667
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2170-69-70-70-937.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2770-72-76-67-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4170-74-73-72+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2869-72-69-68-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-67-67-69-18147.500

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 18-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.449 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged -0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.256-0.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5420.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3220.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.126-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.734-0.131

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.256 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sports a 0.542 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 22.97% of the time.
    • Matsuyama currently ranks 27th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 900 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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