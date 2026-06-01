Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Matsuyama has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 18-under.

Matsuyama has an average of -0.449 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.