PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States watches a tee shot hit by Stephan Jaeger of Germany during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark of the United States watches a tee shot hit by Stephan Jaeger of Germany during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Clark looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 56th.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Clark's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20255678-71-77-75+13
    2024MC77-72+5
    2023T1270-71-70-76-1
    2022T3768-76-73-73+2
    2021MC74-78+8

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished 56th after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson166-63-65-60-30500.000
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+5--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1668-68-70-69-957.556
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2172-68-72-73-353.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-68+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4273-70-71-73-119.125
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4167-68-72-74-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-70-71-72-68.750

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished first with a score of 30-under.
    • Clark has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged 1.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee93-0.0440.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4400.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.101-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0161.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5131.292

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.440 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 66.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
    • Clark has accumulated 748 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th, and his bogey avoidance percentage of 15.48% ranked 87th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Justin Rose betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Sam Stevens betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW