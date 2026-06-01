Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Wyndham Clark of the United States watches a tee shot hit by Stephan Jaeger of Germany during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Clark looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 56th.
Clark's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|56
|78-71-77-75
|+13
|2024
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|2023
|T12
|70-71-70-76
|-1
|2022
|T37
|68-76-73-73
|+2
|2021
|MC
|74-78
|+8
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished 56th after posting a score of 13-over.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|66-63-65-60
|-30
|500.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|65-68-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|53.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|73-70-71-73
|-1
|19.125
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|67-68-72-74
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|8.750
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished first with a score of 30-under.
- Clark has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 1.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.044
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.440
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.101
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.016
|1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.513
|1.292
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.440 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 66.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
- Clark has accumulated 748 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th, and his bogey avoidance percentage of 15.48% ranked 87th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.