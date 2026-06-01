Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Clark has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished first with a score of 30-under.

Clark has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Clark has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.