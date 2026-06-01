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4H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Finau looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 31st.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Finau's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3172-73-76-72+5
    2024T871-70-73-73-1
    2021T3272-68-76-73+1

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Finau's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT667-63-69-65-2091.667
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3167-72-71-71-327.333
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8275-75-75-70+112.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4966-69-71-78-48.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3967-69-67-71-615.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-69-71-71-442.063
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7069-75-75-77+86.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-69-68-69-631.833

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Finau has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.585 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged -0.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.274-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.090-0.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3730.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.082-0.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.074-0.491

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.274 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -0.090 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 61.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
    • Finau has earned 348 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (78th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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