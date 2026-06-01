Tony Finau betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Tony Finau returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Finau looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 31st.
Finau's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|2024
|T8
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|2021
|T32
|72-68-76-73
|+1
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 5-over.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-63-69-65
|-20
|91.667
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|27.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|82
|75-75-75-70
|+11
|2.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|66-69-71-78
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-69-71-71
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|69-75-75-77
|+8
|6.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-69-68-69
|-6
|31.833
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.585 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.274
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.090
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.373
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.082
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.074
|-0.491
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.274 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -0.090 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 61.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
- Finau has earned 348 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (78th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.