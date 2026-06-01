Tony Finau betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Finau has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.

Finau has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.585 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.