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5H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Hoge looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for seventh.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Hoge's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T773-69-75-70-1
    2024T4572-74-77-75+10
    20236574-69-77-85+17
    2022MC73-76+5
    2021MC78-75+9

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7168-67-79-71+52.8
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT668-62-66-68-2091.7
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2672-70-68-70E37.0
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship7270-73-76-78+135.3
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6269-74-74-72+17.5
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-68-64-68-2757.5
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7171-70-70-73E5.3
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7165-73-72-74+42.8
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-80+9--

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.571 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.522-0.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1890.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.340-0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0940.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.767-0.521

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.522 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.189 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 23.05% of the time.
    • Hoge has earned 385 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 72nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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