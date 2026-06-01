Tom Hoge betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Hoge has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.

Hoge has an average of -0.571 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.