Tom Hoge betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Hoge looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for seventh.
Hoge's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|73-69-75-70
|-1
|2024
|T45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|2023
|65
|74-69-77-85
|+17
|2022
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|2021
|MC
|78-75
|+9
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|68-67-79-71
|+5
|2.8
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|68-62-66-68
|-20
|91.7
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|72-70-68-70
|E
|37.0
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|72
|70-73-76-78
|+13
|5.3
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|69-74-74-72
|+1
|7.5
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-68-64-68
|-27
|57.5
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|71-70-70-73
|E
|5.3
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|65-73-72-74
|+4
|2.8
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.571 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.522
|-0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.189
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.340
|-0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.094
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.767
|-0.521
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.522 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.189 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 23.05% of the time.
- Hoge has earned 385 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 72nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.