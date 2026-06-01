J.J. Spaun betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Spaun has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.812 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.