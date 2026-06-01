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3H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2025 after shooting 76-74. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Spaun's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-74+6
    2023T3072-71-70-77+2

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 30th at 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT664-68-68-70-1088.750
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+6--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT569-70-65-69-11266.667
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1472-69-72-67-885.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-69-68-70-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC74-75+5--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open169-69-66-67-17500.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2471-72-68-73-447.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-74+3--

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.812 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 1.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3280.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6860.812
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1530.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.495-0.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6721.274

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.328 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sports a 0.686 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.10% of the time.
    • Spaun has earned 1,051 FedExCup Regular Season points (20th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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