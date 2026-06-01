J.J. Spaun betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2025 after shooting 76-74. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Spaun's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|2023
|T30
|72-71-70-77
|+2
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 30th at 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|64-68-68-70
|-10
|88.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|69-70-65-69
|-11
|266.667
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|72-69-72-67
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-69-68-70
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|69-69-66-67
|-17
|500.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|47.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.812 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 1.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.328
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.686
|0.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.153
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.495
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.672
|1.274
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.328 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sports a 0.686 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.10% of the time.
- Spaun has earned 1,051 FedExCup Regular Season points (20th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.