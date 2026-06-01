J.T. Poston betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston returns to The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Poston looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Poston's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|2024
|T22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|2023
|T38
|76-70-72-73
|+3
|2022
|T37
|78-68-74-70
|+2
|2021
|T65
|69-74-78-77
|+10
At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Poston's most recent appearance at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 22nd at 4-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|69-67-73-69
|-2
|18
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-69-67-71
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|71-68-78-68
|-3
|12.75
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|71-73-68-69
|-3
|7.75
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|76-69-71-73
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has not recorded any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged -0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.119
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.056
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.222
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.144
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.191
|-0.059
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.119 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.056 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- Poston has earned 181 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.