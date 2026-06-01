J.T. Poston betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Poston has not recorded any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.

Poston has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.