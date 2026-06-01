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4H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston returns to The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Poston looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Poston at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Poston's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC77-76+9
    2024T2275-69-72-76+4
    2023T3876-70-72-73+3
    2022T3778-68-74-70+2
    2021T6569-74-78-77+10

    At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 22nd at 4-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3569-67-73-69-218
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-69-67-71-438.071
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4971-68-78-68-312.75
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6071-73-68-69-37.75
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2172-70-69-68-937.429
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5076-69-71-73+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-81+12--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC75-69+2--

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has not recorded any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged -0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1190.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.0560.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.222-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.144-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.191-0.059

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.119 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.056 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
    • Poston has earned 181 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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