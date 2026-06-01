Matt McCarty betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Matt McCarty of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty will make his debut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to repeat after his 10-under victory in 2025.
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- McCarty is competing in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday for the first time in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|64-71-75-71
|+1
|4.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|63-74-68-70
|-9
|133.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|137.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|61-69-63-69
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-71-66-68
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-73-72-69
|-2
|44.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|74-68-70-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.057
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.164
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.225
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.133
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.016
|0.209
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.057 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.164 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 63.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 41st by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- McCarty has accumulated 780 FedExCup Regular Season points (33rd) and ranks 93rd with a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.