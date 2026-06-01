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5H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Matt McCarty of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty will make his debut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to repeat after his 10-under victory in 2025.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • McCarty is competing in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday for the first time in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6064-71-75-71+14.500
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1063-74-68-70-9133.333
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT969-70-69-71-9137.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1061-69-63-69-2642.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-71-66-68-10105.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-73-72-69-244.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3974-68-70-71-512.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
    • McCarty has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.057-0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1640.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.225-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.133-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.0160.209

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.057 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.164 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 63.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 41st by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
    • McCarty has accumulated 780 FedExCup Regular Season points (33rd) and ranks 93rd with a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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