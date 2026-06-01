Matt McCarty betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

McCarty has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.

McCarty has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.