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5H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith finished tied for 12th at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Pendrith's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1273-72-73-70E
    2024T3374-71-77-72+6
    2023T6077-69-76-76+10

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of even par.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4767-67-71-68-118.5
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4472-72-67-71+215.136
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-71-70-70-219.969
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3871-67-76-70-418.023
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7174-75-72-63E5.25
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-72+7--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4674-69-72-73E16.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3873-73-71-71E21.083

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 2-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 0.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3380.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.0070.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.072-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.423-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.1500.199

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.338 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.007 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
    • Pendrith ranks 95th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 231 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

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    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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