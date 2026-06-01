Taylor Pendrith betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 2-under.

Pendrith has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.