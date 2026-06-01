Taylor Pendrith betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith finished tied for 12th at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Pendrith's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|73-72-73-70
|E
|2024
|T33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|2023
|T60
|77-69-76-76
|+10
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|67-67-71-68
|-11
|8.5
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|72-72-67-71
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|71-67-76-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|74-75-72-63
|E
|5.25
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|74-69-72-73
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|73-73-71-71
|E
|21.083
Pendrith's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 2-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.338
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.007
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.072
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.423
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.150
|0.199
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.338 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.007 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
- Pendrith ranks 95th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 231 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.