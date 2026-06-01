Sungjae Im betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Sungjae Im of South Korea plays a shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im finished tied for 16th at 1-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Im's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|73-72-73-71
|+1
|2024
|T8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|2023
|T41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|2022
|T10
|70-70-75-69
|-4
|2021
|MC
|70-77
|+3
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Im's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|68-61-67-69
|-19
|70
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|64-69-70-70
|-11
|267
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|70-77-73-70
|+2
|6
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|15
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|46
|76-69-69-77
|+3
|17
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|67-70-72-70
|-1
|5
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|64-69-69-74
|-8
|115
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
Im's recent performances
- Im has two top-five finishes and three top-ten finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Im has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.840 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.080
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.536
|-0.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.419
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.206
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.168
|0.203
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.080 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.536 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 60.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im delivered a 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.86, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.68% of the time.
- Im has earned 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.