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3H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea plays a shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sungjae Im of South Korea plays a shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im finished tied for 16th at 1-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Im at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Im's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1673-72-73-71+1
    2024T876-71-67-73-1
    2023T4170-76-67-79+4
    2022T1070-70-75-69-4
    2021MC70-77+3

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Im's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-76+6--
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT968-61-67-69-1970
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT564-69-70-70-11267
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6570-77-73-70+26
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-72-70-70-615
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4676-69-69-77+317
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6067-70-72-70-15
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT464-69-69-74-8115
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has two top-five finishes and three top-ten finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.840 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged 0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.0800.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.536-0.840
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.4190.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2060.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.1680.203

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.080 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.536 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 60.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im delivered a 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.86, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.68% of the time.
    • Im has earned 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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