Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Rickie Fowler of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set for June 4-7, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, Fowler finished tied for seventh at 1-under.
Fowler's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|72-73-69-73
|-1
|2024
|MC
|76-82
|+14
|2023
|T9
|72-68-74-72
|-2
|2022
|T64
|70-74-75-77
|+8
|2021
|T11
|69-70-75-70
|-4
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-71-68-75
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T2
|74-63-69-65
|-13
|375.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|69-70-72-68
|-9
|137.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|163.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-72-75-70
|-1
|19.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T9
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|162.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-72-66
|-6
|31.833
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.935 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.258
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.217
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.105
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.413
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.784
|0.935
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.258 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sported a 0.217 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 23.55% of the time.
- Fowler has earned 1,037 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.