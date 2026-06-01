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3H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set for June 4-7, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, Fowler finished tied for seventh at 1-under.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Fowler's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T772-73-69-73-1
    2024MC76-82+14
    2023T972-68-74-72-2
    2022T6470-74-75-77+8
    2021T1169-70-75-70-4

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-71-68-75+48.300
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT274-63-69-65-13375.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT969-70-72-68-9137.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT865-69-69-70-11163.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-73E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-72-75-70-119.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT969-69-72-70-8162.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-68-72-66-631.833

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.935 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2580.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2170.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.1050.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4130.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7840.935

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.258 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sported a 0.217 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 23.55% of the time.
    • Fowler has earned 1,037 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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