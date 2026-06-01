Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Kim has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.

Kim has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.

Kim has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.