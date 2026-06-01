Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Si Woo Kim of South Korea looks on while playing the 15th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim finished tied for 31st at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday last year, posting a score of 5-over. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Kim's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|70-77-74-72
|+5
|2024
|T15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|2023
|4
|71-68-71-73
|-5
|2022
|T13
|72-71-71-71
|-3
|2021
|T9
|73-70-68-72
|-5
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 5-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fourth at 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|64-60-68-65
|-27
|300.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|71-67-72-71
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T65
|70-73-71-74
|+4
|6.875
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|300.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|3
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|350.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|47
|75-73-72-72
|+4
|16.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|70-70-70-67
|-11
|67.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|73-72-68-76
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|25.167
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- Kim has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.534
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.673
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.286
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.125
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.369
|1.588
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.534 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.673 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 69.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Kim delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked third by breaking par 26.11% of the time.
- Kim has earned 1,704 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking fifth on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.41% ranks fourth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.