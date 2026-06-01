PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea looks on while playing the 15th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea looks on while playing the 15th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim finished tied for 31st at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday last year, posting a score of 5-over. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Kim's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3170-77-74-72+5
    2024T1572-70-73-75+2
    2023471-68-71-73-5
    2022T1372-71-71-71-3
    2021T973-70-68-72-5

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fourth at 5-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson264-60-68-65-27300.000
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3571-67-72-71+123.083
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6570-73-71-74+46.875
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT470-68-69-70-11300.000
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage366-68-66-68-16350.000
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4775-73-72-72+416.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-70-70-67-1167.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5073-72-68-76+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1371-71-71-70-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3468-72-70-69-525.167

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Kim has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 1.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5340.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6730.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2860.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.1250.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.3691.588

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.534 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.673 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 69.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Kim delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked third by breaking par 26.11% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 1,704 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking fifth on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.41% ranks fourth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Michael Kim betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Justin Rose betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW