Gary Woodland betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Woodland looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 24th at 1-over.
Woodland's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T24
|75-68-71-75
|+1
|2022
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|2021
|MC
|75-73
|+4
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Woodland has missed the cut in two of his last three appearances at this event, in 2022 and 2021.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|88.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T17
|71-70-68-69
|-6
|67.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|68-69-77-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|71-75-76-66
|E
|27.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|64-63-65-67
|-21
|500.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|70-68-71-70
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.575 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 0.941 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.630
|0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.216
|0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.390
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.347
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.801
|0.941
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.630 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.7 yards ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.216 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
- Woodland has accumulated 927 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 25th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.