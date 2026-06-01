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4H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Woodland looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 24th at 1-over.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Woodland's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2475-68-71-75+1
    2022MC73-76+5
    2021MC75-73+4

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Woodland has missed the cut in two of his last three appearances at this event, in 2022 and 2021.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT665-69-69-67-1088.750
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1771-70-68-69-667.500
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3868-69-77-70-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT865-70-66-72-11163.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3371-75-76-66E27.600
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open164-63-65-67-21500.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1470-68-71-70-554.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.575 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged 0.941 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6300.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2160.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.390-0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3470.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8010.941

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.630 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.7 yards ranked third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.216 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
    • Woodland has accumulated 927 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 25th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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