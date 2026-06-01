Gary Woodland betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Woodland has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.

Woodland has an average of 0.575 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.