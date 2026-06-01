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3H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia prepares to play his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee of Australia prepares to play his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 49th.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Lee's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4976-71-76-75+10
    2022MC77-72+5

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1867-70-71-71-156.250
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1472-69-72-64-790.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1870-72-71-68-755.600
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6070-70-67-74-37.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC78-77+11--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT368-63-67-67-15162.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3272-70-70-74-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT669-71-68-70-10233.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1269-65-74-65-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT267-65-70-65-21375.000

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has seven top-20 finishes, three top-10 finishes, and two top-five finishes over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
    • Lee has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged 0.586 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6310.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.138-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2960.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.234-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.2990.586

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.631 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.3 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.138 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 65.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.88% of the time.
    • Lee has earned 1,154 FedExCup Regular Season points (14th) this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.77% ranked 32nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Charles Schwab Challenge

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    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
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    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
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    Ben Griffin
    USA
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    -11
    R4
    -5

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    T3

    USA
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    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
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    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
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    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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