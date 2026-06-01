Min Woo Lee betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Min Woo Lee of Australia prepares to play his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 49th.
Lee's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T49
|76-71-76-75
|+10
|2022
|MC
|77-72
|+5
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 10-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|72-69-72-64
|-7
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|70-72-71-68
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|70-70-67-74
|-3
|7.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T3
|68-63-67-67
|-15
|162.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|72-70-70-74
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|69-65-74-65
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T2
|67-65-70-65
|-21
|375.000
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has seven top-20 finishes, three top-10 finishes, and two top-five finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 0.586 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.631
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.138
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.296
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.234
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.299
|0.586
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.631 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.3 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.138 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 65.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.88% of the time.
- Lee has earned 1,154 FedExCup Regular Season points (14th) this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.77% ranked 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.