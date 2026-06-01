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4H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7. Cauley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 39th at seven-over.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Cauley's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3971-74-75-75+7

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of seven-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-72-67-72E37.000
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3772-72-65-73-219.969
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3869-71-77-67-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage768-69-65-70-12225.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2169-66-72-72-937.429
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7469-74-74-74+72.600
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3270-74-72-70-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-71-74-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3768-67-72-70-1119.969

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Cauley has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.544 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged 0.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0130.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3360.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.2090.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.383-0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.1750.786

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.336 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 66.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
    • Cauley has accumulated 476 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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