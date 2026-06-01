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3H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry of Ireland tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Shane Lowry returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after finishing tied for 23rd at plus-3 in his most recent appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Lowry's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2369-72-73-77+3
    20244974-73-68-85+12
    2023T1669-76-70-73E
    2022T3269-72-72-76+1
    2021T669-71-72-70-6

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of plus-3.
    • Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 6-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4468-76-70-68+215.136
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2372-75-70-65-640.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4270-69-67-72-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3070-69-68-80-135.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2869-67-69-68-723.955
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT270-67-63-69-15208.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2473-68-69-67-741.000

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Lowry has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged 0.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2220.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.182-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.068-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4120.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7490.282

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.222 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.182 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lowry delivered a 0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
    • Lowry has earned 526 FedExCup Regular Season points (52nd) and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.749 (27th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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