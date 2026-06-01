Shane Lowry betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Shane Lowry of Ireland tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after finishing tied for 23rd at plus-3 in his most recent appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at this prestigious tournament.
Lowry's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|69-72-73-77
|+3
|2024
|49
|74-73-68-85
|+12
|2023
|T16
|69-76-70-73
|E
|2022
|T32
|69-72-72-76
|+1
|2021
|T6
|69-71-72-70
|-6
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of plus-3.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|68-76-70-68
|+2
|15.136
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|72-75-70-65
|-6
|40.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-69-67-72
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|70-69-68-80
|-1
|35.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|69-67-69-68
|-7
|23.955
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|70-67-63-69
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|41.000
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Lowry has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 0.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.222
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.182
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.068
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.412
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.749
|0.282
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.222 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.182 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry delivered a 0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
- Lowry has earned 526 FedExCup Regular Season points (52nd) and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.749 (27th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.