Sepp Straka betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Sepp Straka of Austria plays his second shot on the 2nd hole on day three of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by KitzbÃ¼hel Tirol 2026 at Golfplatz KitzbÃ¼hel-Schwarzsee-Reith on May 30, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Straka finished third at 5-under in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2025. He'll return to Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 looking to improve on that strong showing in Dublin, Ohio.
Straka's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|3
|74-73-66-70
|-5
|2024
|T5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|2023
|T16
|71-69-73-75
|E
|2022
|T45
|71-70-74-76
|+3
|2021
|MC
|77-76
|+9
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 5-under.
- His best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished third at 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T63
|66-73-73-75
|+3
|7.375
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|70-73-68-66
|-11
|300.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-67-67-78
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|73-72-69-76
|+2
|19.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|67-70-72-71
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|72-69-66-76
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|70-68-80-71
|+5
|12.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T2
|66-66-67-68
|-21
|375.000
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
- Straka has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.526 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged -0.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.052
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.610
|0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|0.002
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.001
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.561
|-0.004
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.610 (ninth) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.41% ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Straka sported a -0.052 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 94th.
- On the greens, Straka delivered a 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.48% of the time.
- Straka has earned 1,064 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 19th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.