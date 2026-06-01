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5H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Austria plays his second shot on the 2nd hole on day three of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by KitzbÃ¼hel Tirol 2026 at Golfplatz KitzbÃ¼hel-Schwarzsee-Reith on May 30, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Sepp Straka of Austria plays his second shot on the 2nd hole on day three of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by KitzbÃ¼hel Tirol 2026 at Golfplatz KitzbÃ¼hel-Schwarzsee-Reith on May 30, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Straka finished third at 5-under in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2025. He'll return to Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 looking to improve on that strong showing in Dublin, Ohio.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Straka's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025374-73-66-70-5
    2024T572-70-68-76-2
    2023T1671-69-73-75E
    2022T4571-70-74-76+3
    2021MC77-76+9

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 5-under.
    • His best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished third at 5-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6366-73-73-75+37.375
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT470-73-68-66-11300.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-67-67-78-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4173-72-69-76+219.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT867-70-72-71-8200.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1372-69-66-76-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT5070-68-80-71+512.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT266-66-67-68-21375.000

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
    • Straka has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.526 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged -0.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.052-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6100.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green900.002-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.001-0.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.561-0.004

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.610 (ninth) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.41% ranked 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Straka sported a -0.052 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 94th.
    • On the greens, Straka delivered a 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.48% of the time.
    • Straka has earned 1,064 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 19th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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