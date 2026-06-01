Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Scheffler has finished in the top five six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.

Scheffler has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.900 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.