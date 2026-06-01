Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Scottie Scheffler of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after winning last year's event at 10-under. The tournament runs June 4-7 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, with a $20 million purse.
Scheffler's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|2024
|1
|67-68-71-74
|-8
|2023
|3
|74-73-68-67
|-6
|2021
|3
|67-71-69-70
|-11
At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 10-under.
- Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|66-63-65-65
|-25
|190.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|67-71-71-69
|-2
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|2
|71-67-69-68
|-13
|400.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|P2
|68-67-64-67
|-18
|400.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|2
|70-74-65-68
|-11
|500.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T22
|72-73-67-71
|-5
|52.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|70-71-72-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-68-66-65
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|72-66-67-63
|-20
|312.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-65-67-64
|-15
|125.000
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.900 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 2.164 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.697
|0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.521
|0.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.496
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.506
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.221
|2.164
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with a 2.221 average, while ranking first in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,711.
- He ranks first on TOUR with a 73.23% Greens in Regulation Percentage and first in Bogey Avoidance at 9.72%.
- Scheffler ranks third in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.697 average and fourth in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.496.
- His driving distance averages 312.6 yards, ranking 29th on TOUR.
- Scheffler ranks first in Par Breakers at 28.54% and averages 28.09 putts per round, which ranks 19th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.