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4H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after winning last year's event at 10-under. The tournament runs June 4-7 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, with a $20 million purse.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Scheffler's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025170-70-68-70-10
    2024167-68-71-74-8
    2023374-73-68-67-6
    2021367-71-69-70-11

    At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson366-63-65-65-25190.000
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1467-71-71-69-290.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship271-67-69-68-13400.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageP268-67-64-67-18400.000
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament270-74-65-68-11500.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2272-73-67-71-552.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2470-71-72-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1274-68-66-65-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT472-66-67-63-20312.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT373-65-67-64-15125.000

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top five six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.900 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 2.164 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6970.641
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5210.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.4960.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5060.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.2212.164

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with a 2.221 average, while ranking first in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,711.
    • He ranks first on TOUR with a 73.23% Greens in Regulation Percentage and first in Bogey Avoidance at 9.72%.
    • Scheffler ranks third in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.697 average and fourth in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.496.
    • His driving distance averages 312.6 yards, ranking 29th on TOUR.
    • Scheffler ranks first in Par Breakers at 28.54% and averages 28.09 putts per round, which ranks 19th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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