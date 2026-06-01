Russell Henley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Henley has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

Henley has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.