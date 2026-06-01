Russell Henley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Russell Henley finished tied for fifth at 2-under in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set on improving his position at this $20 million event.
Henley's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|74-68-73-71
|-2
|2024
|T27
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|2023
|T16
|74-71-68-75
|E
|2021
|MC
|73-75
|+4
At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Henley's most recent appearance at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 2-under.
- Henley missed the cut at this event in 2021.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|P1
|66-66-69-67
|-12
|500.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|72-70-70-73
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|68-68-70-70
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|73-71-66-68
|-10
|312.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|70-69-71-68
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|66-69-71-67
|-15
|51.800
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 0.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.232
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.288
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.251
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.300
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.071
|0.693
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.232 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.288 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 67.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
- Henley has earned 1,344 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 11th.
- His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 11.51% ranked second on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.