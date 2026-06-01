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4H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Russell Henley finished tied for fifth at 2-under in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set on improving his position at this $20 million event.

    Latest odds for Henley at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Henley's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T574-68-73-71-2
    2024T2773-71-74-75+5
    2023T1674-71-68-75E
    2021MC73-75+4

    At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Henley missed the cut at this event in 2021.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeP166-66-69-67-12500.000
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4972-70-70-73-312.750
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2568-68-70-70-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT373-71-66-68-10312.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1368-71-71-72-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT670-69-71-68-10233.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-68+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1966-69-71-67-1551.800

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Henley has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 0.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2320.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2880.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2510.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.300-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0710.693

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.232 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.288 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 67.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
    • Henley has earned 1,344 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 11th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 11.51% ranked second on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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