Justin Thomas betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Justin Thomas of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Thomas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 31st.
Thomas's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|80-69-71-73
|+5
|2024
|T33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2021
|T42
|69-72-75-75
|+3
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 5-over.
- Thomas has not made the cut in one of his last four appearances at this event, missing the cut in 2023.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|69-67-67-69
|-8
|57.333
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|69-69-72-65
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|13
|67-68-69-72
|-8
|110.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|76-75-70-66
|+3
|3.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|19.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|72-69-73-68
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-79
|+14
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|69
|72-70-72-75
|+1
|--
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Thomas has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.449 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 0.827 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.140
|0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.124
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.303
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.048
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.519
|0.827
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a 0.124 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 62.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Thomas delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
- Thomas has earned 753 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.