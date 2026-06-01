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5H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Justin Thomas of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Thomas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 31st.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Thomas's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3180-69-71-73+5
    2024T3371-77-74-72+6
    2023MC75-75+6
    2021T4269-72-75-75+3

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Thomas has not made the cut in one of his last four appearances at this event, missing the cut in 2023.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1369-67-67-69-857.333
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT469-69-72-65-5300.000
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship1367-68-69-72-8110.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-73-70-69-640.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7776-75-70-66+33.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-74-71-73+219.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3072-69-73-68-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-8200.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-79+14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship6972-70-72-75+1--

    Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Thomas has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
    • Thomas has an average of 0.449 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged 0.827 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1400.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1240.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.3030.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.048-0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5190.827

    Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a 0.124 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 62.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Thomas delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
    • Thomas has earned 753 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 36th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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