Justin Thomas betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Thomas has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.

Thomas has an average of 0.449 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.