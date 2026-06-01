Michael Kim betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Michael Kim finished tied for 44th at plus-8 the last time he competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of improving on his 2025 performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Kim's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|78-71-74-73
|+8
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-70-67-72
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|69-72-72-71
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|74-71-65-71
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-73-72-62
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|72-65-66-69
|-16
|208.333
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|74-69-70-69
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-81
|+10
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|75-69-71-72
|-1
|25.300
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.443
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.048
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.152
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.551
|0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.212
|0.577
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.443 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.048 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 61.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
- Kim has earned 493 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.