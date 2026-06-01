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5H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Michael Kim finished tied for 44th at plus-8 the last time he competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of improving on his 2025 performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Kim's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4478-71-74-73+8

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1770-67-69-68-647.000
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-67-72+215.136
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4869-72-72-71E13.313
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1874-71-65-71-755.600
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-73-72-62-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC75-77+8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT272-65-66-69-16208.333
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3074-69-70-69-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-81+10--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3375-69-71-72-125.300

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.443-0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.0480.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1520.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5510.897
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.2120.577

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.443 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.048 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 61.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 493 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 58th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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