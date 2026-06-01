Sam Burns betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Sam Burns of the United States reacts after making birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Sam Burns returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he has posted three consecutive top-20 finishes (T16 in 2023, T15 in 2024, and T12 in 2025). His most recent appearance in 2025 resulted in a tied for 12th finish at even par.
Burns's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|76-65-75-72
|E
|2024
|T15
|71-75-71-73
|+2
|2023
|T16
|71-71-73-73
|E
|2021
|T50
|71-71-75-76
|+5
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Burns's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of even par.
- Burns's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 12th at even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Burns's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|70-72-67-71
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|74-69-75-64
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|76-68-72-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|70-69-65-71
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|67-71-68-73
|-9
|237.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|65-72-69-66
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|76-68-69-69
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|63-67-72-67
|-19
|250.000
Burns's recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 19-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 0.377 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.166
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.090
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.241
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.670
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.505
|0.377
Burns's advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a -0.090 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 67.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.670 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
- Burns has earned 763 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.