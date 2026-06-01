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4H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Sam Burns of the United States reacts after making birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Sam Burns of the United States reacts after making birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he has posted three consecutive top-20 finishes (T16 in 2023, T15 in 2024, and T12 in 2025). His most recent appearance in 2025 resulted in a tied for 12th finish at even par.

    Latest odds for Burns at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Burns's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1276-65-75-72E
    2024T1571-75-71-73+2
    2023T1671-71-73-73E
    2021T5071-71-75-76+5

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Burns's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of even par.
    • Burns's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 12th at even par.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Burns's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2670-72-67-71E37.000
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3774-69-75-64-219.969
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3876-68-72-68-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1670-69-65-71-957.556
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT767-71-68-73-9237.500
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2165-72-69-66-837.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1376-68-69-69-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT663-67-72-67-19250.000

    Burns's recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 19-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 0.377 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1660.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.090-0.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.241-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6700.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5050.377

    Burns's advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a -0.090 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 67.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.670 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
    • Burns has earned 763 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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