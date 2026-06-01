Sahith Theegala betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Sahith Theegala of the United States watches his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Theegala looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Theegala's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|2024
|T12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|2023
|T58
|76-70-75-76
|+9
|2022
|T5
|68-75-68-71
|-6
|2021
|T32
|69-76-73-71
|+1
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|67-70-71-73
|+1
|4.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|68-73-72-71
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|69
|72-71-72-77
|+8
|6.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|69-76-74-64
|-5
|27.438
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-67-72-68
|-8
|35.375
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T10
|67-67-66-68
|-12
|72.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-74-68-77
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|70-67-75-66
|-10
|233.333
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged -0.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.119
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.118
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.338
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.118
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.456
|-0.481
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.119 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a 0.118 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 64.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Theegala has earned 703 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.