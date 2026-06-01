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3H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala of the United States watches his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala of the United States watches his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Theegala looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Theegala's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-77+7
    2024T1273-71-69-75E
    2023T5876-70-75-76+9
    2022T568-75-68-71-6
    2021T3269-76-73-71+1

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 6-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6067-70-71-73+14.500
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6068-73-72-71+48.300
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship6972-71-72-77+86.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3069-76-74-64-527.438
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2462-70-64-70-229.250
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-67-72-68-835.375
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1067-67-66-68-1272.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-72+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3267-74-68-77-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT670-67-75-66-10233.333

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged -0.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.119-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.118-0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3380.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.118-0.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.456-0.481

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.119 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a 0.118 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 64.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Theegala has earned 703 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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