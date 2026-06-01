Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.416 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.342 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 70.25% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 23.66% of the time.