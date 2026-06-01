Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Ryo Hisatsune of Japan prepares to play a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune will compete at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7 in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The tournament features a $20 million purse with Scottie Scheffler returning as the defending champion after winning at 10-under in 2025.
At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- This is Hisatsune's first time competing in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|66
|66-68-79-69
|+2
|3.8
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|67-68-65-69
|-15
|36.9
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|67-73-73-68
|+1
|23.1
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|73-70-68-72
|-1
|15.8
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|72-77-69-72
|+2
|6.4
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|75-69-67-70
|-3
|7.8
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T8
|68-68-67-72
|-13
|82.5
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|22.0
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|71-69-70-72
|-6
|80.6
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|71-71-72-73
|-1
|25.3
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -0.021 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.416
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.342
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.035
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.114
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.680
|-0.021
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.416 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.342 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 70.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 23.66% of the time.
- Hisatsune has accumulated 755 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 35th, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.70% ranks 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.