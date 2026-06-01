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5H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan prepares to play a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan prepares to play a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune will compete at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7 in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The tournament features a $20 million purse with Scottie Scheffler returning as the defending champion after winning at 10-under in 2025.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • This is Hisatsune's first time competing in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge6666-68-79-69+23.8
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1967-68-65-69-1536.9
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3567-73-73-68+123.1
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4573-70-68-72-115.8
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6572-77-69-72+26.4
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6075-69-67-70-37.8
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT868-68-67-72-1382.5
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-69-71-222.0
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-69-70-72-680.6
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3371-71-72-73-125.3

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged -0.021 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4160.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3420.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.035-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.114-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.680-0.021

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.416 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.342 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 70.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 23.66% of the time.
    • Hisatsune has accumulated 755 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 35th, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.70% ranks 68th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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