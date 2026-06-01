Ryan Gerard betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Gerard has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of nine-under.

Gerard has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.