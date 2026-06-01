Ryan Gerard betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Ryan Gerard of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard finished tied for 23rd at three-over in last year's Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with the goal of improving on that performance in the 2026 tournament.
Gerard's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|76-69-72-74
|+3
At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of three-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|64-67-68-72
|-9
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|69-72-73-73
|+7
|5.750
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T65
|71-72-76-69
|+4
|6.875
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|72-72-69-70
|-5
|27.438
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|34
|65-69-67-70
|-17
|3.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|73-72-65-67
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T38
|72-72-68-77
|+1
|23.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of nine-under.
- Gerard has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.130
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.608
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.311
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.181
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.608
|0.069
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.130 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.608 mark that ranked tenth on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
- Gerard has accumulated 821 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 30th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.48% ranked 87th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.