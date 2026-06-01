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4H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Ryan Gerard of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard finished tied for 23rd at three-over in last year's Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with the goal of improving on that performance in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Gerard's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2376-69-72-74+3

    At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of three-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1064-67-68-72-970.000
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7069-72-73-73+75.750
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6571-72-76-69+46.875
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3072-72-69-70-527.438
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3465-69-67-70-173.500
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3373-72-65-67-723.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3872-72-68-77+123.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-66E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2773-68-73-71-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-70+3--

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of nine-under.
    • Gerard has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged 0.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.130-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6080.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.311-0.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1810.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6080.069

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.130 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.608 mark that ranked tenth on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    • Gerard has accumulated 821 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 30th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.48% ranked 87th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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