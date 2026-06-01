Brian Campbell betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell withdrew from the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2025 after an opening-round 79. He returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 looking to complete four rounds at this $20 million event.
Campbell's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|79
|+7
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Campbell's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 79 in the opening round.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|82
|72-72-82-72
|+18
|3.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|72-72-71-70
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|70-73-72-70
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|68-72-74-73
|+3
|3.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|71-73-69-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the Masters Tournament, where he finished at 2-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.990 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.676 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.885
|-0.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.575
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.272
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.115
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-1.847
|-1.676
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.885 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.0 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.575 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 164th with a 56.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Campbell delivered a -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 165th by breaking par 16.79% of the time.
- Campbell has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 150th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.