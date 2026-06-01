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5H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell withdrew from the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2025 after an opening-round 79. He returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 looking to complete four rounds at this $20 million event.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Campbell's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025WD79+7

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Campbell's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 79 in the opening round.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    May 17, 2026PGA Championship8272-72-82-72+183.250
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5272-72-71-70+110.250
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4970-73-72-70-312.750
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7768-72-74-73+33.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2471-73-69-73-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the Masters Tournament, where he finished at 2-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.990 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.676 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.885-0.990
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.575-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.272-0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.115-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-1.847-1.676

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.885 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.0 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.575 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 164th with a 56.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Campbell delivered a -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 165th by breaking par 16.79% of the time.
    • Campbell has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 150th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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