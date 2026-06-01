Ryan Fox betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, having finished tied for 20th at 2-over in his most recent appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026, looking to improve on his past performances at this prestigious event.
Fox's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|72-72-73-73
|+2
|2023
|T30
|77-70-73-70
|+2
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|70-70-72-69
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|67
|73-76-69-72
|+6
|6.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|72-71-72-68
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|65-72-67-71
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-72-75-71
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|72-64-69-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-69-70-68
|-8
|34.750
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged -0.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.371
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.035
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.069
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.131
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.345
|-0.025
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.371 (32nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Fox sported a 0.035 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox delivered a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Fox has earned 402 FedExCup Regular Season points (67th) in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.