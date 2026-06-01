Ryan Fox betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Fox has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.

Fox has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.