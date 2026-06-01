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Ryan Fox betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, having finished tied for 20th at 2-over in his most recent appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026, looking to improve on his past performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Fox's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2072-72-73-73+2
    2023T3077-70-73-70+2

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Fox's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3570-70-72-69+123.083
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship6773-76-69-72+66.500
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3072-71-72-68-527.438
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1665-72-67-71-957.556
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-71+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2468-72-75-71-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT767-69-69-67-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2472-64-69-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2469-69-70-68-834.750

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Fox has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged -0.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3710.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0350.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.069-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.131-0.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.345-0.025

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.371 (32nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Fox sported a 0.035 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox delivered a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    • Fox has earned 402 FedExCup Regular Season points (67th) in 2026.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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