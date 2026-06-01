Alex Smalley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Smalley looks to improve upon his performance from his last two appearances at this tournament where he missed the cut both times.
Smalley's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|2022
|MC
|74-77
|+7
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|145.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T2
|67-69-68-70
|-6
|425.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T17
|75-69-68-66
|-6
|67.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T7
|65-71-73-69
|-10
|212.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|68-68-71-71
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|67-68-70-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-69-74-73
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|70-70-71-73
|-4
|47.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|6.750
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top-five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.526 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 1.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.196
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.479
|0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.135
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.362
|0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.171
|1.569
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.196 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.479 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
- Smalley has earned 1,226 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 13th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.