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5H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Smalley looks to improve upon his performance from his last two appearances at this tournament where he missed the cut both times.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Smalley's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC80-73+9
    2022MC74-77+7

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT365-67-69-68-11145.000
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT267-69-68-70-6425.000
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1775-69-68-66-667.500
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT765-71-73-69-10212.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1468-68-71-71-1051.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2167-68-70-67-837.429
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-69-74-73E8.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2470-70-71-73-447.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5272-69-71-69-36.750

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top-five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.526 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 1.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.1960.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4790.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1350.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3620.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1711.569

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.196 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.479 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
    • Smalley has earned 1,226 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 13th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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