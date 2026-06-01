Brian Harman betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Brian Harman returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Harman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Harman's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|2024
|T33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|2023
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|2022
|T18
|73-70-71-72
|-2
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 18th at 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|65-66-72-72
|-5
|36.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-73-66-75
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|74-69-69-69
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|68-70-74-72
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|71-66-63-76
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|79-69-67-73
|E
|27.600
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|75-64-69-73
|-7
|145.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|50
|73-73-78-74
|+10
|13.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|72-70-76-71
|+5
|12.750
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.294
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.112
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.100
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.085
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.168
|0.427
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.294 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a 0.112 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 63.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 20.86% of the time.
- Harman has earned 393 FedExCup Regular Season points (69th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.93% (102nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.