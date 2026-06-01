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4H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Harman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Harman's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-78+10
    2024T3377-69-71-77+6
    2023MC77-74+7
    2022T1873-70-71-72-2

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 18th at 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2265-66-72-72-536.500
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-73-66-75+48.300
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3174-69-69-69-327.333
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3868-70-74-72-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2571-66-63-76-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3379-69-67-73E27.600
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3972-69-71-71-512.800
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1175-64-69-73-7145.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5073-73-78-74+1013.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT5072-70-76-71+512.750

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.294-0.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1120.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.1000.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.0850.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.1680.427

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.294 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a 0.112 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 63.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 20.86% of the time.
    • Harman has earned 393 FedExCup Regular Season points (69th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.93% (102nd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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