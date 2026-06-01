Brian Harman betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Harman has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.

Harman has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.