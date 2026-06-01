Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Matt Fitzpatrick of England and his caddie Daniel Parratt look over an upcoming shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick finished tied for 31st at five-over in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|76-73-76-68
|+5
|2024
|T5
|73-70-74-69
|-2
|2023
|T9
|76-68-70-72
|-2
|2022
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|2021
|MC
|75-72
|+3
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of five-over.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at two-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|70-72-71-65
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|74-70-69-72
|+1
|10.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|64-65-57-71
|-31
|400.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|P1
|65-63-68-70
|-18
|700.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|74-69-70-71
|-4
|65.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|1
|68-69-68-68
|-11
|500.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|70-69-69-68
|-12
|500.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|74-70-70-75
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|69-66-72-70
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|66-68-70-67
|-17
|85.000
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five four times and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.806 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.360
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.741
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.448
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|-0.041
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.508
|0.806
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.360 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.741 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick has accumulated 2,494 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking third on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.