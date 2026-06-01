PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England and his caddie Daniel Parratt look over an upcoming shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick of England and his caddie Daniel Parratt look over an upcoming shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick finished tied for 31st at five-over in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3176-73-76-68+5
    2024T573-70-74-69-2
    2023T976-68-70-72-2
    2022MC74-73+3
    2021MC75-72+3

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of five-over.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at two-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1470-72-71-65-290.000
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5274-70-69-72+110.250
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans164-65-57-71-31400.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageP165-63-68-70-18700.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1874-69-70-71-465.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship168-69-68-68-11500.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship270-69-69-68-12500.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4174-70-70-75+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2469-66-72-70-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1466-68-70-67-1785.000

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five four times and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.806 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.360-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7410.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4480.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting89-0.0410.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.5080.806

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.360 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.741 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick has accumulated 2,494 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking third on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    4H AGO
    Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    4H AGO
    Justin Rose betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    4H AGO
    Pierceson Coody betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW