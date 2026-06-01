Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Bhatia has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

Bhatia has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.

Bhatia has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.