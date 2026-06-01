Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Akshay Bhatia of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia returns to The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Bhatia looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th.
Bhatia's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|70-69-80-70
|+1
|2024
|T22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|2023
|MC
|73-78
|+7
At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|67-65-71-73
|-4
|28.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|68-70-74-70
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-72-67-73
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|73-63-69-70
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|71-71-70-70
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|P1
|70-66-68-69
|-15
|700.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|68-71-67-68
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|65-64-68-72
|-19
|250.000
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Bhatia has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.441 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.255
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.342
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.299
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.718
|0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.104
|0.441
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.255 (130th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Bhatia sported a 0.342 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.76, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 25.80% of the time.
- Bhatia has earned 1,371 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking him 10th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.