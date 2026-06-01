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3H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia returns to The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Bhatia looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Bhatia's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1670-69-80-70+1
    2024T2269-72-75-76+4
    2023MC73-78+7

    At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2867-65-71-73-428.750
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-70-74-70-219.969
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-72-67-73-640.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1673-63-69-70-957.556
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC73-77+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-71-70-70-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardP170-66-68-69-15700.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1668-71-67-68-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT665-64-68-72-19250.000

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Bhatia has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.441 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.255-0.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.342-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2990.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.7180.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.1040.441

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.255 (130th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Bhatia sported a 0.342 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.76, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 25.80% of the time.
    • Bhatia has earned 1,371 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking him 10th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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