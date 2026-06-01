Cameron Young betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Young has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.

Young has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.

Young has an average of 0.444 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Young has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.