Cameron Young betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Cameron Young of the United States tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Cameron Young finished tied for 25th at four-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Young's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|77-72-72-71
|+4
|2024
|T50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|2023
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2022
|T60
|67-71-73-84
|+7
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of four-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|71-67-72-70
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|68-70-63-74
|-9
|133.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|1
|64-67-70-68
|-19
|700.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|71-67-67-71
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|73-67-65-73
|-10
|312.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|750.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T3
|67-73-67-69
|-12
|337.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|72-68-66-66
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|68-70-71-72
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|12.214
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.
- Young has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Young has an average of 0.444 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.639
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.453
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.319
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.248
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.660
|1.427
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.639 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.453 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 68.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 25.51% of the time.
- Young ranked second on TOUR with 2,541 FedExCup Regular Season points this season. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.74% ranked third on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.