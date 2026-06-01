Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for 31st at five-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Bridgeman's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|73-71-71-78
|+5
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of five-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|69-70-68-78
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|79-71-68-72
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|75-65-66-71
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|71-74-69-76
|+2
|19.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|68-70-72-69
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|275.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|75-69-69-72
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|66-64-64-72
|-18
|700.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|147.500
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.670 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.064
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.282
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.139
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.837
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.044
|-0.670
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.064 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.282 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.837 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 25.44% of the time.
- Bridgeman has earned 1,512 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking eighth.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.