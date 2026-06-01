PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for 31st at five-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Bridgeman's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3173-71-71-78+5

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of five-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5269-70-68-78+110.250
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6579-71-68-72+26.375
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3375-65-66-71-723.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4171-74-69-76+219.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1468-70-72-69-554.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT570-68-71-70-9275.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1875-69-69-72-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational166-64-64-72-18700.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-65-68-70-18147.500

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.670 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.064-0.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.282-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.139-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.837-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.044-0.670

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.064 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.282 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.837 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 25.44% of the time.
    • Bridgeman has earned 1,512 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking eighth.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    Justin Rose betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    Sam Stevens betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW