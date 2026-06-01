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3H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-80+13
    2023T3070-70-72-78+2
    2022MC73-76+5
    2021MC77-79+12

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 30th at 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-69-73-70+14.5
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-65-69-71-118.5
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-70+7--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2469-71-73-67-438.071
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6571-76-69-74+26.375
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-68-66-72-957.556
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4071-72-68-72-113.5
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1170-70-71-70-7145.0

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.654 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.0500.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.134-0.654
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.026-0.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3120.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.101-0.390

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.050 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.134 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 64.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
    • Rodgers has earned 581 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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