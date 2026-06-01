Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Rodgers' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|2023
|T30
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|2022
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|2021
|MC
|77-79
|+12
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 30th at 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-69-73-70
|+1
|4.5
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-65-69-71
|-11
|8.5
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|69-71-73-67
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|71-76-69-74
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|57.556
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|71-72-68-72
|-1
|13.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|145.0
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.654 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.050
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.134
|-0.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.026
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.312
|0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.101
|-0.390
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.050 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.134 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 64.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
- Rodgers has earned 581 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.